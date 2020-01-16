Former international netballer seeks second term as association’s head

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Former national netballer and world-ranked goal shoot, Karen Joseph, said she will be seeking a second term as president of the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) when the body hosts its electoral congress next month.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Joseph said the achievements of her executive over the past two years should speak for itself going into the 4th February meeting.

“The record speaks for itself because I took over netball two years ago and we were at the bottom of the table and we have seen strides, we have seen improvements in the netball in terms of locally, regionally and internationally. We are now being ranked and I am not boasting but I have a good personality [rapport] with relations to players, executives and everything so that speaks for itself, too,” she said.

Joseph was unopposed in her bid to take the reins of the association back in 2017. She was elected to serve alongside other former national players like Khandi Jones (1st Vice President), Kennesia Cabral (2nd Vice President), Shirley Benjamin (Secretary), Chaka Grant (Treasurer), Harriet Destin (Assistant Secretary) Arlene Josiah (Floor Member), Kizzy Thomas (Floor Member,) and Vincere Barthley (Floor Member).

Joseph outlined the procedure for the February vote.

“Each club has two votes and you have individual members as well who, if they were registered for the last season, they are eligible to vote and they have one vote, but the clubs are allowed two votes. I have yet to set up a slate but I am working on it. The key aspect for that election is the financial report [and] I have a capable treasurer in Chaka Grant, so all things will be in place for that night,” the netball chief said.

The general meeting will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and will start at 7 pm.