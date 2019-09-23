Former Development Bank’s GM included possible malfeasance suit

By Elesha George

Don Charles, a former General Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Development Bank (ABDB) has been added to the list of people who may be prosecuted if the government finds reasonable cause to pursue a case of public malfeasance.

At the latest post Cabinet press briefing, the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, Lionel “Max” Hurst announced that the Attorney General was asked to review records for any discrepancies concerning the investment of $13 million that had been secured from the Medical Benefits Scheme to fund projects in 2010.

Hurst said last Thursday that there were two projects to be probed, namely a cotton and pineapple project, and a ferry service. He also named the possible defendants as former Finance Minister Harold Lovell and Senator Damani Tabor, who he referred to as the then chairman of the ABDB Board. Further research revealed that Carlton Lake and not Tabor was in fact the chairman.

But on Saturday, September 21st, while speaking on community radio Pointe FM, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the “Thirteen million dollars was taken from Medical Benefits at that time Mr Damani Tabor was the head of the investment arm at Medical Benefits. And as chairman he used his influence along with the Minister of Finance to steer $13 million to the Antigua and Barbuda Development Bank”, which Browne said fell under the authority of the Finance Minister, Harold Lovell.

He confirmed that the Tabor was in fact one of a number people who were being observed.

