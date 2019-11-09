Flow wants access to APUA’s poles

“A particularly contentious issue” may cause the protraction of an impasse between the government and telecoms provider, Flow/Cable and Wireless, over the shared use of the island’s frequency spectrum.

Cabinet spokesman, Information Minister Melford Nicholas explained that Flow is asking for shared-use of the poles the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) uses to distribute its fiber optic services around the island.

Nicholas said, that APUA and Flow will have to seek to strike a balance in the bilateral use of each others’ resources in order to resolve the issue of shared spectrum.

