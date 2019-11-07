FLOW stun APUA Head Office, Kennedys edge out Eye Mobile

By Carlena Knight

FLOW pulled off a big upset on Tuesday night in the Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball tournament as they edged out APUA Head Office 76-70 at the JSC Sports Complex.



Troy Franklin had a game high 33 points for the victors with assistance from Shamari Bascus and Mitchell Goodman, who netted 13 and 12 points, respectively.



Head Office’s Nickon McGregor was the leading scorer with 18 points, while Tavarus Benta and Jamie Harris chipped in, scoring 12 and 10 points in a losing effort.



Former champions, Kennedys were also victorious that night as they edged out Eye Mobile Vision Care, 63-61, in a nail-biter affair.



Adriel Ramirez continues to be an unstoppable force this season as he led the victors with a game high 21 points.



He was assisted by former national player, Xavier “Xman” Meade who sank 16.



Darryl Goodwin had 19 points for Eye Mobile, while teammate Tehran Zachariah contributed making 16.



In the other match played that night, back-to-back league champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) defeated A Mobile 81-73.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew had a game high 30 points for the champions while teammates Marlon “Buju” Charles and Kareem “Macky” Edwards contributed 23 and 15 points, respectively.



A Mobile’s Tahj Kirby was the leading scorer with 13 points, while teammates Jeffrey George and Delano Scotland chipped in sinking 12 each.

Dyllon Joseph also got in on the action scoring 11 in a losing effort.