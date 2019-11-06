Flow bites Dixie, Blue Waters drown A Mobile, Rewinding soil Cleaners in Business Basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Flow kept themselves in the running for a play-off spot in the ongoing Cool & Smooth Business League Basketball Competition on Monday night when they enjoyed a 65-57 victory over Dixie at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in one of three contests at the venue, Flow was led by Najee George who had 18 points with contributions of 16 and 10 from Troy Franklin and Shamari Bascus respectively.

Gija George led the way for Dixie in the losing effort with 26 points while Kareem Blair had 11 points.

There was victory as well for Blue Waters as they defeated A Mobile, 65-48, in the night’s opening affair.

Blue Waters was led by Baldwin Anthony Jr with 16 points while there were contributions from Ishan Peets and Raji Thomas who sank 15 and 13 points respectively. Delano Scotland and Devon Christian each had eight points in a losing cause.

In the night’s feature match, Fitzroy’s Rewinding had the better of Cleaners by a 65-46 margin. They were led by Akeem Davis with 15 points and with Gershum Phillip and N’kenge Drew each adding 13 to the total.

Jaheem James was best on show for Cleaners with a game high of 22 points.