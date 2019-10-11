FLOW and APUA Head Office bounce back to record wins

By Carlena Knight

Bouncing back from their upsetting defeat to APUA Water, FLOW found their winning ways once again this time defeating newbies, Galley Bay 67-55 on Wednesday night at the YMCA Sports Complex.

The feature encounter of the triple header evening saw Troy Franklin lead the victors with 14 points while teammates Benjamin “Cutter” Meade and Mico Scotland contributed, netting 10 points each.

Galley Bay’s Naik Nedd had a game high 16 points while Kamiah Hector sank 13 in a losing effort.

APUA Head Office also broke their two-game losing streak that same night with an 81-57 thrashing over Dixie.

Nickon McGregor was the leading scorer for the victors with 23 points.

He was assisted by Delornje Jules and Cohen Desouza who had 16 and 13 points respectively.

Dixie’s Kareem Blair sank 16 points while teammate Nigel “Snarks” Joseph and Gija George chipped in scoring 13 and 11 points.

In the other match played that night, Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers trounced A Mobile 64-47 with Eric Joseph banking 18.

Teammate, Akeem “Chemist” Davis contributed with 16 points for the victors, while Devon Christian was the lone player for A Mobile in double figures netting 10 points.

Games will continue on Saturday night at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as Galley Bay will play Eye Mobile Vision Care while at 7:30 Burton’s Laundry will battle Digicel.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, Cleaners will face Sandals.