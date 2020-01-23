Five Antiguan hotels win big at World Travel Awards

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

Five of Antigua’s luxury hotels secured major titles in this year’s World Travel Awards.

Curtain Bluff, Sandals Grande Antigua, The Inn at English Harbour, Blue Waters Resort & Spa, and Jumby Bay all walked away with nods at the 27th annual ceremony held at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau.

Curtain Bluff claimed the Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort for the fourth time in the last 10 years, while Sandals Grande Antigua reclaimed the title of the Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort for the seventh consecutive year.

The Inn at English Harbour also retained victory as Antigua & Barbuda’s Leading Boutique Hotel for the seventh time, while Antigua & Barbuda’s Leading Hotel was awarded to Blue Waters for the ninth time in a row. Antigua & Barbuda’s Leading Resort went to Jumby Bay.

The finest travel brands in the Caribbean – as voted for by industry experts – were unveiled at the star-studded gala ceremony.

The red-carpet event marked the opening leg of the Awards’ 2020 Grand Tour – an annual search for the world’s leading travel and tourism organisations.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the awards are recognised globally as a hallmark of industry excellence.