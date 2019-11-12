Five Islands Top APL Standings After Huge Victory

By Carlena Knight

With week three of the Antigua Premier League (APL) under wraps, Richie Rich Five Islands FC moved to the top of the 10-team standings with seven points after their latest victory on the weekend.

They trounced former champions, Rawdon and Associates Parham FC by a 5-1 scoreline on Sunday in the first match of the triple-header at the historic Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

Samuel Semper was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors hitting home in the 12th and 53rd minutes.

Goals also came from new addition and last season’s player of the year, Eugene Kirwan in the 26th minute and overseas-based player, Romario Garcia in the 50th minute. National and Parham defender, Karanja Mack added insult to injury when he inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own goal in minute 75.

Novelle Francis Jr was the lone goal-scorer for Parham after netting in the 56th.

The former champions now sit at the bottom of the table in the dreaded relegation zone with just one point after three showings.

Meanwhile, Drahz KFC Old Road recorded their first win since the start of the competition as they edged defending champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks, in the feature encounter.

The 3-2 affair saw overseas-based player, Luciano Cigno record a brace for the round south team scoring in the 32nd and 69th minutes.

Teammate Armando Curuneaux, another overseas-based player, scored the winning goal finding the back of the net in the 58th minute.

Liberta’s Lennox “Fox” Julian and Napolie Espinosa hit home in the 14th and 43rd minutes.

With this win, Old Road climbed to seventh on the table with three points while the Blackhawks, who continue to have a dismal start, sit in the relegation zone in the 9th spot with two points.

In the other match played that night, Sandals INET Grenades FC defeated Fiztroy’s Rewinding Pigotts Bullets, 3-1, with goals from Eddy Ibanez (38th), Kieron Richards (43rd) and Vashami Allen (93rd).

Bullets’ Akeem Isaac got one back with a strike in minute 24.

Grenades are now in the second position with seven points, edged only by Five Islands who have conceded less goals, while Bullets drop to 8th with three points.

Matches will continue Tuesday in the Second Division.

In Zone One at 4:20 pm, Mahico Stars will play FC Master Ballers in Clare Hall; Pares will host Abaya; and 5Ps FC Wadadli will visit Attacking Saints in All Saints. Meanwhile, in Zone Two at the same time, Blackburn Palace will play Young Warriors at the Princess Margaret School grounds while, at 5 pm, Earthquakes FC will host Seaview Farm in Fort Road.