Fitzroy’s Rewinding continue winning, Sandals suffer second straight loss

By Carlena Knight

Fitzroy’s Rewinding continued their impressive run in the 2019 edition of the Business Basketball League.

The Cool and Smooth-sponsored event saw Rewinding push their undefeated record to 3-0 on Saturday night at the JSC Sports Complex after edging out former champions, Kennedys, 58-56.

The victors who were just coming off of another impressive win over former champions, Sandals, were led by Eric Joseph and Nkenge “Beef” Drew, who both netted 14 points.

Lincoln Weekes, who presently holds the record for the most three pointers in local basketball, had 15 points for Kennedy’s.

The dry slump continued for Sandals that same night as this time they went under to APUA Head Office, 65-52, in the feature encounter.

Tavarus Benta led the charge by scoring 16 points for the victors, while teammates Delornje Jules and Michael Barton contributed with 12 points each.

Sandals’ Raviel Burton and Devorn Benjamin had 20 and 17 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

The former champions now hold a 1-2 record, while Head Office are 3-0.

Newbies, Area 51 Invaders recorded their first win of the season after beating Burton’s Laundry 43-39.

Kenworth “Moody” James, Harry Jules and Desmond Spencer all scored seven points for Area 51 while Kelvin “Shugy” Simon had 20 for Burton’s Laundry.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as Cleaners will battle FLOW; Digicel will face Pointe FM at 7:30; and at 8:30 Eye Mobile will play Dixie.