First murder trial for 2020 begins today with Vincia James’s alleged killer

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

Mikhail Gomes is set to appear before High Court Judge Justice Ian Morley this morning to answer a charge of as the January criminal assizes begin.

This will be the first murder trial for the year 2020.

Gomes, a resident of Pigotts, is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Vincia James, who disappeared without a trace almost three years ago.

The New Winthorpes woman was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, around 1:12 pm on April 7th, 2017.

Read more in today’s newspaper