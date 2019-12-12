Fire leaves family of four homeless

By Latrishka Thomas

A major fire has displaced four persons after it razed their home on Pelle Street in the Villa-Point area on Wednesday afternoon.

The owner of the two-storey home, Sylvester Joseph, attempted to speak to OBSERVER media in the aftermath, but he was in a state of shock.

“It’s hard to really explain anything at all…I can’t even find words to express certain things right now,” he said, adding that he was at work in Bolans when he received the bad news.

“Ah work me dey and me youth man just call and tell me the house on fire; the neighbour say the house on fire,” he said.

Read more in today’s newspaper