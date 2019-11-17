Fire in Jennings leaves one family homeless

Donella Charles and her three children are homeless as of this afternoon after a fire completely demolished their home in Jennings.

At around 3:40 pm, the Johnson Point Fire Station responded a 9-1-1 call of a house fire in Jennings.

It took 15 minutes for the firefighters to arrive on scene. Upon their arrival, the firemen witnessed three homes set ablaze. Firemen described that the roof of the house from which the fire first emanated had already collapsed and that the fire.

Corporal Amois Prince described that the firemen began, “controlling the two other [adjacent] houses with water,” before moving on to eventually contain the house with the most fire damage.

Firefighters spent over an hour completely extinguishing the fire to the three homes which are all were in close proximity to each other. The Johnson’s Point firefighting crew had to be backed up from the St. John’s Fire Station given the fire’s size and strength.

“They are not from the area, and don’t have anybody,” explained Corporal Prince, “so I’m not sure where they will stay tonight. It’s a real sad situation.”

The two adjacent homes rented by Adena Hector, her mother and her two sons also escaped the fire and were outside on the street when firemen arrived.

Marcia George, her three children and her boyfriend, Stephan Dix, all were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, and no one is talking.

“We tried gathering information, but no one is talking as to how the fire got started,” the corporal explained.

The firemen will begin conducting their own investigations as of tomorrow.