Fire guts top floor of property housing popular Grays Green superette

While Ruth King was operating her superette downstairs her two-storey complex, in Gray’s Farm, her dwelling quarters on the top floor where she lived with her three sons was being ravaged by fire during the early hours of Tuesday.

At 7:20 am, firemen responded to a report of a fire at the Now and Later superette in the Grays Green Community, and Corporal Steve Phillips and his team took just five minutes to get the blaze under control and another 10 minutes to completely extinguish the flames.

“When we got here,” Corporal Phillips told OBSERVER media, “the top part [of the building complex] was engulfed.”

However, before the firemen arrived on the scene, Clarvis Richards, a resident of the community, ran into the store to notify an unaware King of the fire raging above her.

Read more in today’s newspaper