Fight between two brothers; allegedly one left for dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a violent confrontation which has left one man hospitalized in serious condition.

The incident occurred in the Clare Hall area around 10 pm last night.

Reports are that two brothers – Dwayne Lovanto and Rahiem Lovanto – of the same address where involved in an altercation when Dwayne allegedly used a piece of metal pipe to strike his brother across the forehead causing him to go unconscious. Dwayne then, fled the scene.

Rahiem was later rushed to the Mount St John Medical Center (MSJMC) in an unconscious state.

Due to the patient’s condition at the time, he was unable to give any further information to the police about the incident.