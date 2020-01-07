Trinidad: Fear at Get Well Avenue as 4th person killed

Spread the love















(Trinidad Express) – Residents of Get Well Avenue, Pinto, Arima are now fearful for their lives after another man was killed and two women remain warded at the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning.

This comes on the heels of the triple murder reported less than 24 hours before.

David Richardson also known as “Scratchie”, age 43, his cousin Jerlene Richardson, 22 and a friend Kelly Lewis also age 40 were all shot around 1.30am when gunmen opened fire according to police.

The incident occurred at the home of Jerlene, metres away from the Chuniesingh residence, where the bodies of Polly Ann, Damian and Randy Chuniesingh were found on Monday.

Scratchie was also once a resident of Get Well Avenue, but moved out years ago.

Police said shortly before the shooting, they received a report of a domestic dispute at the same house.

A 31-year-old man was arrested.

Scratchie was also a friend of Polly Ann.