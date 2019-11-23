FC Aston Villa move to top spot after latest win

By Carlena Knight

With a perfect record of five wins and zero losses, FC Aston Villa moved to the top of the 12-team standings in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division.

Villa, who were recently demoted from the Antigua Premier League (APL) to the First Division, remain perfect as they now have 15 points after five showings.

The Lions roared edging out Fort Road FC 1-0 with a goal from Rivero Yasnay in the 39th minute.

Fort Road, despite the loss, remain in the 8th spot with four points.

In the other First Division matches that day, Cool and Smooth ACT Empire FC defeated Willikies FC 4-2 while Potters Tigers and Police FC played to a two-all draw.

Delon Moore (35th) and Joshua Daniel (77th) were the goal scorers for Potters, while Kluivert Ferdinand (20th) and Chevaughn Jackson (46th) found the back of the net for the lawmen.

Potters moved one spot up to 11th with two points, while Police are in 10th with three points.

Meanwhile, in the lone Second Division encounter, Earthquakes FC and FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles played to a three-all draw.

The Zone 2 encounter saw Kenny Morgan record a brace for the Earthquakes, hitting home in the 9th and 11th minutes.

Teammate Arnold James also got in on the action, scoring in minute 70.

Bethesda’s Kurt Richard was a goal shy of a hattrick after finding the back of the net in the 20th and 36th minutes, while teammate Oshane Simon got the ball rolling scoring as early as the 6th minute of play.

The Bald Eagles moved to third with eight points while Earthquakes are in 4th with eight.

The Antigua Premier League returns this weekend.

Tonight at 5, Rawdon and Associates Parham FC will play Drahz KFC Old Road, while at 7 Medical Specialists Ottos Rangers will battle Sandals INET Grenades.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon at 3, defending champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks will face All Saints United, NNL Distributors Swetes will play Fitzroy’s Rewinding Pigotts Bullet at 5 and at 7 Cool and Smooth Global Bank of Commerce AC Delco Greenbay Hoppers will meet Richie Rich Five Islands.