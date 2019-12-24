Family of eight gets keys to first concrete home built under HAPI initiative

Spread the love















Just a few days before Christmas, a Jennings family received the keys to the first concrete house built under the Home Advancement Programme for the Indigent (HAPI) programme.

Yesterday, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for the St Mary’s North Constituency, Molwyn Joseph handed over the keys to the matriarch, Blondina Bright.

Joseph also donated a four-burner stove to the family of about eight individuals.

The three-bedroom structure which is valued at around EC $210,000, was constructed in two months by inmates at Her Majesty’s Prison under the social safety net programme.

