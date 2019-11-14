Family holds out hope as shooting victim undergoes surgery

The family of Garion Nathaniel, who was shot in the head on Monday night were, up to late yesterday afternoon, anxiously awaiting positive news as the young man was undergoing surgery at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

The victim’s father, Paul Nathaniel told OBSERVER media that “everybody just cannot deal with it”, but added that they intend to remain optimistic.

“I hope all is well with him. That is the focus for me now. I am just trying to hope he’s out of the woods,” the father of the 23-year-old victim said as he waited for his son’s surgery to conclude.

The father revealed that doctors who had arrived from Trinidad were performing the surgery to remove the bullet from his son’s head at the time when OBSERVER media contacted him yesterday.

He said further that preceding the operation and when his son was taken out of the medically induced coma “he responded…he opened his eyes when he heard them talking …”

Meanwhile, when asked about the police investigation into the matter, Paul Nathaniel told our newsroom that he is more concerned about his son’s recovery and that he is hoping that Garion will have answers when he recovers.

“I am waiting on them to do their work. I don’t wanna rush anything. I am waiting on them but I am more concerned about my son and I hope all is well with him … when he is out of the woods and then I can start to maybe ask him questions concerning who is the perpetrator.”

At around 5 pm yesterday, when OBSERVER media again made contact with Paul Nathaniel for him to provide an update, he reported that his son was still in surgery.

Garion Nathaniel of Potters — the son of Paul Nathaniel and Juliet Graham — was shot in his head and shoulder at around 7:15 on Monday night while he was standing near the B T Superette in Pigotts Village.

His girlfriend was also grazed on her right arm by a bullet.

Anyone who may have further information about the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.