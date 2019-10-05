Eye Mobile stun Anjo’s, Cleaners upset Blue Waters

By Carlena Knight

Only a day after top team APUA Head Office suffered their first defeat, Anjo Wholesale’s winning streak ended in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League.

The now 5-1 team were edged out by Eye Mobile Vision Care 66-63 in the feature encounter of the triple-header evening on Thursday at the JSC Sports Complex.

Darryl Goodwin led the victors with 21 points while teammate Tehran Zachariah chipped in netting 12.

Anjo’s Steven Matthew had a game-high 26 points while teammates Humroy Wright and Decosta Walbrook contributed scoring 10 in a losing effort.

The biggest upset of the evening was however the 58-52 victory that Cleaners recorded over Blue Waters.

Led by Jaheem James with a game high 25 points the young team stunned their opponents in what many considered to be an easy win for Blue Waters.

Ishan Peets and Ariel Quallis both made 13 for the losers.

In the other match played that night, Digicel had the better of rivals FLOW winning 53-49.

Darius Richards had 18 points for the victors while for FLOW, Benjamin Meade banked 19.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 p.m. as FLOW will play Eye Mobile while at 7:30 p.m. defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) will face Digicel.

In the feature encounter at 8:30 p.m., Anjo Wholesale will hope to bounce back from their upsetting defeat as they come up against Sandals.