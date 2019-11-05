Environment Minister challenges residents to plant 100K trees

By Latrishka Thomas

Antigua and Barbuda has been making big strides in the area of health, wellness and the environment and following along those lines, the Department of Environment (DoE) is celebrating this year’s Arbour Month with the goal of reducing the country’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions by planting trees and promoting renewable energy technologies.

In order to achieve this, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Molwyn Joseph is calling on residents to plant a tree in the name of every citizen in the twin island.

“I take you through this short journey to ask the question: if we can succeed in these baby steps, why can’t we succeed in planting 100,000 trees in Antigua and Barbuda? We have a population of 100,000. All that is required is to plant a tree in the name of every citizen of this country and you can start today. And some of us can plant 10 trees in the name of 10 of our citizens which will accelerate the process,” Joseph said in his address at the Arbour Month opening ceremony yesterday.

In that fashion, the DoE will be orchestrating several activities this month, one of which includes planting 1,000 trees in the Christian Valley area.

Read more in today’s newspaper