Employee relations among key areas for new Agriculture Minister

By Elesha George

Workers’ grievances is one of the priority areas that the newly appointed Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs Minister, Samantha Marshall, plans to tackle as she begins her stint.

“There are some issues in terms of the physical environment in which some of the staff are operating in, so we’re going to address the progress with that and ensure that we can resolve that matter as quickly as possible,” Minister Marshall told OBSERVER media as she prepared to entertain her first meeting under her new portfolio.

She also plans to meet with the technocrats in the Ministry to ascertain their needs, not just in production, but the key areas of support for farmers that need to be dealt with, and also plans to review the placement of the human resource within the Agriculture Ministry as she balances work between the Ministry of Social Transformation.

