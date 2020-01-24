Empire On Top After Latest Win

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions, Cool and Smooth ACT Empire moved to the top of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division 1 league after their latest win on Wednesday afternoon.

Playing at home at the King George V Grounds, Empire edged out Police FC 1-0 by way of a penalty kick in the 84th minute by Rakeem Joseph.

The west side team are now one point ahead of second place FC Aston Villa and third place BlueJays, who are only edged out by Villa due to a better goal difference.

The BlueJays, one of the newly promoted teams this season, was also victorious that day as they defeated Potters Tigers, 2-0.

Jawarn Locker and Jamaur Martin were the goal-scorers for the victors.

The derby between FC Aston Villa and Point WestHam had to be abandoned because of a serious injury to a player.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, Green City edged out Earthquakes FC 1-0, while Bailey’s Jewelry Young Warriors remain winless, falling this time to Tamo FC by a 2-1 score line.

Ranjae Williams scored the winning goal for Green City in minute 21, which moves them to third on the Zone 2 standings with 20 points.

Earthquakes, however, slipped to 6th with 17.

Jahiem Dyett was a goal shy of a hattrick for Tamo, hitting home in the 9th and 29th minutes.

Leon Dover got one back for Young Warriors in minute 19.

Tamo now sit in the eighth spot with 14 points, while Young Warriors have one point after 11 matches.