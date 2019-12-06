Empire and Willikies record wins

By Carlena Knight

Former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions, Cool and Smooth ACT Empire FC, after their latest win on Wednesday, moved into the top three on the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division One standings.

The Grays Green team edged out a struggling Point WestHam team by a 2-1 margin at the Princess Margaret School (PMS) Grounds.

Jazward Vigilante and Nieke Watkins both found the back of the net for the victors while the lone goal for WestHam came from Tesfa Simmons.

Empire now sit on 13 points while the newly-promoted Point WestHam contingent remain in the dreaded relegation zone in the 11th spot with two points on the 12-team standings.

Unlike WestHam, the other promoted team, BlueJays FC, remain in a favourable spot as they sit in the 4th position with 13 points after their 2-1 win over Fort Road FC.

Playing at home, the BlueJays saw goals from Casseano Samuel and Michell Francis in the 50th and 64th minutes while Alren Lewis found the back of the net for Fort Road as early as the 12th minute of play.

In the other matches played that day, Police FC went under to Willikies FC, 3-2, while Mahico Stars edged Pares FC, 2-1, in the lone Division Two encounter.

Daniel Nanton (23rd), D’Jarie Sheppard (55th) and Zammonie Williams (66th) all found the back of the net for Willikies to move onto 11 points in the 5th position.

Nieke Martin (8th) and Jenson Samuel (22nd) were the goal-scorers for the lawmen.

They have now dropped to 9th place with five points.

Mahico’s Nahiem Bisson was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victorious team hitting home in the 19th and 47th minutes.

With this win, they jumped to 11th on the standings with four points while Pares dropped to 13th with only one point.