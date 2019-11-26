Emergency Medicine Consultant becomes the first Antiguan to head MSJMC’s Emergency Department

An Emergency Medicine Consultant, Dr. Olsheath Bowen who is also a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Jamaica Emergency Medicine Association, became the first Antiguan to head the Emergency Department at Mount St John’s Medical Centre, a release from the hospital said yesterday.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Medical Sciences of Havana, Faculty of Las Tunas, Cuba.

In 2010, Dr. Bowen joined the MSJMC physician team as a House Officer where she worked in the Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Internal Medicine, General Surgery and Emergency Departments. She continued to further her studies in Emergency Medicine at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus, Kingston Jamaica, completing her Doctor of Medicine (in Emergency Medicine) degree in 2019 with international experience at the Grady Memorial Hospital, in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Being back home and in the Emergency Department providing care is important to me,” Dr. Bowen said in the release.

“When you provide emergency care, you have an opportunity to make a real difference in someone’s life, and that I’m doing so in the country where I grew up, for people that I know and love, it makes it more meaningful.”

A firm believer in primary health care, Dr Bowen contends that this is of utmost importance to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

“It’s just breaking glass ceiling one after another,” said Salma Crump, Head of Marketing & Communications at MSJMC.

“She’s the first emergency medicine consultant in the Emergency Department which she now heads and she’s a woman in a field dominated by men. We can only hope that all Antiguans and Barbudans are as proud of her as we are.

“Aside from this, we know that most persons don’t think about emergency care until they need it but we hope the community feels confident in knowing that our hospital continues to raise the bar with the level of expertise being added to many services, which now includes our Emergency Department.”