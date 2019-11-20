Emergency at NSMP forces Primary schools to close at 12

The following is from the Director of Education and the NSMP:

There is an emergency at the National Schools meals today – there is a ruptured gas main. Hence, they have had to halt production. Consequently, no meals can be served today. As a result of this development, Public Primary Schools in Antigua will close at noon today. Kindly advise schools under your charge. A press release will be issued shortly

NSMP is in an emergency shutdown as of 8:15 this morning due to a severe gas leak that is being attended to to avoid a more serious occurrence.

For safety, all fuel sources have been turned off pending identification of the source of the leak, staff have been evacuated from the affected areas, and work will commence shortly to identify the cause of the gas leak and replace any defective mechanism(s).

As the sole food preparation center that dispatches lunches to school centers, and because students are dependent on the regularity of NSMP, primary schools will be dismissed at noon today due to the unforeseen circumstances!