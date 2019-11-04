Eight awarded for service to nation building during

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Eight men and women were recognised nationally for their contributions to the development of Antigua and Barbuda during the Ceremonial Parade to mark the 38th Anniversary Independence at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on November 1st.

They are doctors Edris Bird and Dwayne “Baba” Thwaites; businessmen Glasford Francis and Wilbur Purcell; educator Glendina Jacobs; musicians Junior Adolphus “Jagger” Martin and Rupert “Littleman” Pelle; and hotelier Ronald Leslie Randall, who were selected from among 48 nominees submitted to the National Honours Committee, with final approval from the Governor-General, the Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition.

Dr Bird, who is credited for transforming Antigua and Barbuda’s Adult Education system, was named Dame Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (DCN) for distinguished service in the field of education and community service.

