Edwards: Grenades success due to professionalism of imported players

By Neto Baptiste

Coach of Premier Division frontrunners Sandals/Inet Grenades, Derrick Edwards, believes that the professionalism of a number of imported players have made the difference in his team’s near perfect start to the 2019/20 title race.

While speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Edwards credited the number of “outside” players contracted by the club for this year’s competition for bringing another level of know-how and leadership to the table.

“The culture of the players speaks volumes,” he said. “They are more disciplined in the way they play, the way they train and the way they handle themselves off the field as well. Most of all, I think that we need to possess the ball a little longer and I think that they understand that and it is just for us to work on those little areas on the practice pitch… once we could keep the ball and pose the ball a little bit more, I think we are in good stead.”

Grenades currently lead the 10-team standings with 13 points following four victories and one draw in the competition. They remain the only unbeaten team in the top flight after five rounds of matches.

Read more in today’s newspaper