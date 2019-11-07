Education Minister and ‘Serpent’ case adjourned

By Latrishka Thomas



The case brought against Algernon “Serpent” Watts — the Managing Director at NEWSCO LIMITED/OBSERVER media and host of The Snakepit — has been adjourned until January 2020.



Watts was charged with disorderly conduct, using indecent language, using threatening language and assault after an incident that occurred between him and Minister of Education Michael Browne on July 1st 2019.



Watts reportedly became irate when Browne – while exiting the OBSERVER Radio studio after appearing as a guest on Dave Lester Payne’s programme, OBSERVER PM — uttered the words “I forgive you.”



The media personality then began arguing with the Education Minister.

A few OBSERVER media reporters who witnessed the incident were summoned to give testimony when the matter came up at the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday. However, Magistrate Conliffe Clarke adjourned the case until January 14th 2020 to allow the prosecution time to disclose evidence to the defense.



Watts is being represented by lawyer, Kenny Kentish.