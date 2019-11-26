East Zone enjoys double win in cricket association youth tournament

By Neto Baptiste

East Zone enjoyed a double triumph in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association’s (ABCA) Sir Richie Richardson Under-17 Plus Cricket Tournament over the weekend when they had the better of South Zone on Saturday before returning to beat North Zone on Sunday.

In their latest victory, East Zone was led by Michael Greaves who hammered seven fours in a 108-ball 83 to lead his team to an 18 runs win at the Factory Grounds.

East Zone amassed 179 for seven in their 35 overs with other contributions of 20 and 16 coming from K. Clarke and T. Parker respectively. T. Moore was best with the ball for North Zone, grabbing three wickets for 16 runs in five overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, North Zone could only reach 161 before they were all out with their best effort being 37 runs from E. Pollard. G. Elvin chipped in with 25 runs with M. Walsh adding 22 to the effort.

M. Tonge did the damage with the ball for East Zone, picking up three wickets for 24 runs while there were two wickets each for D. Lucas and J. Norde.

Meanwhile on Saturday, East Zone beat South Zone by 45 runs in a T20 contest.

Batting first, East Zone posted 95 for their allotment of 20 overs with K. Sutton hitting 62. O. Belloet had an outstanding spell for the South Zone, grabbing three wickets for just nine runs in four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived however, South Zone could only get to 50 runs before being bowled out. K. Sutton and D. Lucas each had three wickets for the victors.

In the other match played on Saturday, West Zone defeated North Zone by 26 runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat in the T20 clash, West Zone posted 115 for five in their allotment of overs. H. Andrew hit a top score of 22 while there were contributions of 18 and 17 from J. Andrew and D. Richardson respectively.

North Zone then fell short, managing only 89 for six from their 20 overs. Their best effort came from G. Elvin who was not out on 36 while M. Walsh also batted not out for 21 runs.