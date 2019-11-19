East, South and West Zones Get Second Round Victories In ABCA Youth Tournament

By Neto Baptiste

East Zone recorded the largest margin of victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Sir Richie Richardson Under-17 Plus Tournament over the weekend, beating West Zone by 10 wickets at Factory Grounds.

Asked to bat after losing the toss, West Zone could only raise 59 before they were all out in 16.3 overs. Their highest score of 11 came from S O’Neil with H Andrew and M Knight each contributing 10 runs. Bowling for the victors, Mekaili Tonge snatched four wickets for 14 runs from four overs which included two maidens. D Lucas claimed two wickets for just four runs in 2.4 overs while there was one wicket each for K Pitman, Y Watley and S Jackson.

When their turn at the crease arrived, East Zone made light work of the chase, getting to 60 without loss with J Norde and M Greaves leading the charge, getting 22 and 21 runs respectively.

Also on Sunday, South Zone emerged victors in a close contest over North Zone, winning by just four runs when they met also at Factory Grounds.

Batting first, South Zone amassed 89 runs before they were all out in 17.5 overs. D’Ahri Francis carried the brunt of the team’s batting with 63 from just 39 deliveries, a knock which included six fours and four sixes. G Cuffy and G Elvin were the pick of the bowlers for North Zone, each picking up three wickets after four overs.

Chasing 90 runs for victory, North Zone fell short at 85 for eight in 20 overs. Elvis top-scored with 54 from 43 deliveries, cracking seven fours and one six in the process. O Gallay and M Miller were on target for the victors with the ball, claiming two for 17 and two for 23 respectively.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, ABCA West Zone had the better of South Zone by seven wickets.

Batting first after winning the toss, South Zone posted 60 all out in 22.2 overs with S Daniel and E Sylvester hitting 14 and 12 runs, respectively. Michael Harrillal had a brilliant spell for West Zone, snatching three wickets for just five runs in five overs. His spell also yielded three maidens. In pursuant of their target, West Zone got to 61 for three in 14.4 overs, thanks to contributions of 14 and 12 from J Andrew and Z Scott, respectively. Miller had two wickets for 26 runs bowling for South Zone.