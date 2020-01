Spread the love















Police have are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a car crash on the Bendals Road that took place today at 5:45 am in the vicinity of Leroy’s Car Wash.

The not-yet-identified driver of a Lexus 350 , who is unhurt, lost control of the vehicle and ran through a resident’s front gate and ultimately stopped by the concrete gallery of the house causing serious damage to the residence and the vehicle.

OBSERVER media will bring you more details as it they develop.