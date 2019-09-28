Early Exit For Greene At World Champs

Antigua and Barbuda’s lone representative at the ongoing IAAF World Championships in Doha, Cejhae Greene, has been eliminated from the 100 meters event.

Running in the third heat, Greene clocked 10:33 seconds to finish fifth and eventually bow out of the championships at the earliest possible stage.

Former national athlete and Greene’s local coach, Heather Samuel-Daley, said it was “unfortunate” that the sprinter did not advance to the next round, and revealed that Greene had just recovered from a bout of illness.

“When he came back from Chile and was doing his training, he was supposed to have gone to Europe but I think he fell ill and that would have put his training back a little bit. But from all indications he was doing well but without the race and sharpness from races we would never know,” she said.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes won the heat in 10:08 seconds while Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo (10.14) and Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi (10.19) were second and third, respectively.

Daley said she is still proud of the effort made by the national athlete.

“It’s really tough luck for him. I really wished he had performed a little bit better, we don’t know the circumstances, but I am still happy he was able to compete. I hope he is okay; I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I hope he is okay physically and did not pick up an injury,” she said.

“He still went out and performed because we never know the psychological preparation behind what he was going through after his illness. So for him to still get up and go out there and perform, I am not going to say I am disappointed,” Daley added.

Greene was listed as the country’s lone qualifier to the championships three weeks ago with high jumper Priscilla Frederick just barely missing the qualifying mark. The female athlete was also denied a universality (wildcard) spot.

Meanwhile, former national athlete, Rai Benjamin, easily qualified for the next round of the 400 meters hurdles. Benjamin, who is the son of former West Indies fast bowler, Winston Benjamin, easily clocked 49:62 in heat four to finish ahead of the field.