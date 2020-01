Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Young and upcoming tennis star, Brasha Dyer, has been selected by the Central American & Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) to be a part of the Confederation of South America Tennis (COSAT) team.

The news was revealed on Friday by way of a release from the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association.

Dyer who is ranked 7th on the COTECC list will travel to Paraguay and Brazil prior to competing at the World Junior Tennis Pre-Qualifiers in Santo Domingo later this month.