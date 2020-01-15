Dyer Gets Top Three COTECC Ranking

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA) Cordell Williams Sr said he was not surprised by the latest ranking for female player, Brasha Dyer.

Dyer, in the 2020 Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) rankings, improved from her previous spot as 7th to 2nd on the 125-member list, only being edged out by Rosario Elmudesi of the Dominican Republic.

Williams, who is also Dyer’s coach, shared that with this achievement much more will be required from her.

“Well, as I told her yesterday — because I had a meeting with all the players — is that this it is just the beginning because being ranked 2nd means that this year she will have to put in more work [and] up her fitness level so that she can maintain that. Most of the players now are going to come after her so she is going to have to maintain this achievement.

“It’s one thing getting there; it’s another thing to defend and hold on to show that you are the second or first best player in Central America and the Caribbean,” Williams said.

Dyer became the second female tennis player to make into the top two, as D’Jeri Raymond was named the top COTECC player a decade ago.

On the male end of it, Cordell Williams Jr was ranked 4th and Jevoni Andrew 5th.

Dyer will compete at the World Junior Tennis Pre-Qualifiers in Santo Domingo. She has also been selected by COTECC to be a part of the Confederation of Tennis in South America (COSAT) team and will travel to Paraguay and Brazil.