Duo walks free of sexual assault charges

By Latrishka Thomas

The two men who were on trial over the last week for alleged sexual offences were exonerated of all charges by a 12-person jury.

One of the men was charged with serious indecency for fondling the woman’s privates and the other, indecent assault for touching her chest, while they were both facing charges of unlawful confinement.

The alleged incident occurred on January 7th 2018 when a Jamaican woman was hitchhiking along Popeshead Street at around 2 am.

