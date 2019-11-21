Accused drug dealer remanded to HMP

Damien George Wilson of Carnival Gardens was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison on Tuesday on multiple drug charges. The 36-year-old was found in possession of 10 pounds of cannabis, following a drug operation carried out on a property he occupied at Skerritt’s Pasture on 13th November, 2019.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh at St John’s Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison until Tuesday 26th November, 2019.

Officers attached to the Narcotics Department found the compressed drug hidden inside a bedroom during a search. The substance was seized and taken to Police Headquarters.

Wilson was later charged with possession of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer and being concerned in the supplying of cannabis.

This is not the first time that Wilson has run afoul of the law. In 2017, he was classified as persona non grata by the state.

A deportation order had been made listing the Jamaican national as an “undesirable resident”. That order was challenged by his attorney and has reportedly not gone through the court process.

In 2012, he was shot outside his Sutherlands shop and sustained gunshot injuries to the right arm and his upper right side which landed him at hospital.