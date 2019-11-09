Drive-by shooting lands youth in hospital

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are investigating a shooting incident, which has caused a young resident of Greenbay Hill to be admitted to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Law enforcement personnel have confirmed that they are probing the circumstances under which 20-year-old Kenaca Ryan was allegedly shot on Thursday night.

According to the police, at around 11:30 pm, a grey motorcar pulled up alongside the Greenbay Hill resident — who was at the junction of Parliament Street and Lovelace Road, Gray’s Farm at the time — and a person or persons unknown opened fire.

Read more in today’s newspaper