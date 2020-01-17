Downed CT scanner at MSJMC to be back up next week

Spread the love















By Machela Osagboro

One of the two non-functioning CT scanners at the Mount St John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) will hopefully be back up and running next Monday.

This disclosure was made by Minster of Health, Molwyn Joseph, who told OBSERVER media that he regretted the unfortunate situation and that the ministry was working swiftly to rectify the problem.

“We are actively looking to bring in the parts to fix them. As a matter of fact, we anticipate that on Monday, the technician will be in Antigua to fix one of the CTs; there are two, one has been down for a while…so within the next couple weeks we should see the CTs back up”.

Recently, our newsroom has received reports that that the downed scanners affected the service offered to patients, some of whom have had to reschedule their visits while others have had to go overseas to get their treatments.

Joseph promised to improve the service in the future, expressed regret that patients were unable to receive the essential service and promised that the ministry will take a second look at the way the service is offered.

Read more in today’s newspaper