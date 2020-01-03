DNA gives government a failing grade for 2019

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

“Twenty-nineteen will go down in the annals of our history as representing the most wicked, purposefully and recklessly designed economic crime against our people,” the leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Joanne Massiah said in her New Year address as she chronicled the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s (ABLP’s) poor performance for 2019.

She said that the biggest ill was “perpetuated by our government as so glaringly and insensitively evidenced in full public view by the Global Ports unprecedented giveaway of our principal cruise tourism revenue earner”, which according to her is a “model of neo-colonialism never seen this the abolition of slavery almost 200 years ago.”

Read more in today’s newspaper