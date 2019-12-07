DLP wins general elections in landslide victory

Article Published: December 6, 2019
Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit dances with a supporter of the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP). The DLP was returned to power in today’s general election. (sundominica.com)

The Dominica Labour Party has won 18 of 21 seats in the December 6th general election.

The preliminary results show a lanslide victory for the DLP as they gained three seats more than in the 2014 elections.

Wesley, Roseau South and Roseau Central were the seats reclaimed.

Melissa Poppone-Skerrit, first timer and the wife of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit claimed victory in the Roseau Central constituency.

Notable defeat was that of Jospeh Isaac who was once a lead runner on the opposition United Workers Party ticket before he crossed the floor in early 2019.

