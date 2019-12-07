DLP wins general elections in landslide victory

The Dominica Labour Party has won 18 of 21 seats in the December 6th general election.

The preliminary results show a lanslide victory for the DLP as they gained three seats more than in the 2014 elections.

Wesley, Roseau South and Roseau Central were the seats reclaimed.

Melissa Poppone-Skerrit, first timer and the wife of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit claimed victory in the Roseau Central constituency.

Notable defeat was that of Jospeh Isaac who was once a lead runner on the opposition United Workers Party ticket before he crossed the floor in early 2019.