Dixie stun Transformers, Burton’s edge out Blue Waters

By Carlena Knight

With the playoffs expecting to shoot off on Monday with the top 16 teams, Dixie who needed a win pulled off a big upset on Thursday night in the Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball tournament as they handed Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers a 49-40 loss.

Gija George led the victors with 13 points with assistance from Kareem Blair who netted 10.

Eric Joseph was the leading scorer for Transformers, banking 17 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Dixie now sit in the 10th spot with an 8-8 record, while Transformers are in second with a 13-3 record.

Burton’s Laundry breathed a sigh of relief that night as they edged out Blue Waters 51-50 in the second match of the triple-header evening.

Despite a game high 24 points by Ishan Peets, Blue Waters could not secure a much-needed win.

Bruce Whyte led the victors with 13 points while teammate Kelvin Simon chipped in sinking 11.

With this win, Burton’s are now 7-10 in the 11th spot while Blue Waters sit in the final playoff spot with a 4-13 record.

In the feature encounter that night, Anjo Wholesale moved to a 13-3 record in the third position after trouncing APUA Water, 109-56.

Humroy Wright and Decosta Walbrook scored a combined 79 of their team’s 109 points, Wright making 25 and Walbrook 24.

Teammates, Sharife Sergeant netted 18, Steven Matthew-14 and Ronde Davis, 11.

The watermen now hold a 4-13 record and sit in the 15th spot.

Games will continue on tonight at JSC starting at 6:30 as Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers will battle Pointe FM while at 7:30 Dixie will face Anjo Wholesale.