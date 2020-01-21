Director of Culture named as new Director of CARIFESTA

Spread the love















Director of Culture, Annette Aflak, was named, moments ago, as the Director of CARIFESTA 2021. Aflak replaces the late Vaughn Walter who passed suddenly in November of last year.

Former Senator, Michael Freeland, who is presently serving as a senior officer at the Department of Youth Affairs, has also been appointed as the deputy director.

At the time of his untimely passing, Walter was spearheading the preparations for the country’s hosting of the next edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA). In May 2019, he was assigned the role of Festival Director for CARIFESTA XV, which will be held by Antigua and Barbuda in August 2021..