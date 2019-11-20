Dinzey announces resignation from senior national team

By Neto Baptiste

Head coach of the senior national football team, Michel Dinzey, reportedly announced his resignation to senior national footballers following the country’s 3-2 victory over Aruba in the CONCACAF Nations League in Curacao on Tuesday.



At least two players, who asked for anonymity, have confirmed that the German-born coach and his assistant, Lenny Hewlett, both announced to the team that they would step down following a friendly encounter against Guatemala in that country on Thursday.



Antigua and Barbuda won three of their six matches in Group C, League B of the Nations League failing to qualify for the 2020 Gold Cup. The team however managed to avoid relegation to League C, a fate suffered by Aruba after they finished at the bottom of the standings without a point.



It is unclear as to whether or not the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has been informed of the pending resignations.