Digicel record first win, Transport Board remain perfect

By Carlena Knight

Digicel broke their three-game losing streak on Wednesday night at the YMCA Sports Complex after recording a 55-51 victory over Blue Waters in the Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League.

The struggling team stunned Blue Waters in the feature encounter of the night at ‘Clean corner’ as Attienne Davis led the charge with 20 points.

He was assisted by Tevin Bowers and Winston Drew who had 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Ishan Peets had a game high 21 points for Blue Waters while Raji Thomas netted 10 in a losing effort.

This is the second straight loss for Blue Waters who now hold a 2-2 record while Digicel are 1-3.

Former champions Sandals bounced back from their upsetting defeat to APUA Head Office last week to trounce FLOW 78-44.

Devorn Benjamin led the victors with 16 points while teammates Keroi “Dragon” Lee and Mario Samuel sank 12 and 11 points.

Adissa “Rass-I” Harris, also of Sandals, contributed scoring 10 points.

FLOW’s Lawson Kirby had 17 points.

Meanwhile, at JSC, defending champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) edged out Eye Mobile Vision Care 78-70.

The champions with this latest win moved to a 4-0 record.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew was the leading scorer for the victors netting 30 points.

National player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards chipped in sinking 18 points while former national player, Marlon “Buju” Charles banked 11.

Eye Mobile’s Tehran Zachariah had a game high 33 points.

In the other match played that night, Cleaners trounced newbies Galley Bay 85-51.

Adria Carnegie had a game high 27 points for the winning team, while teammates Tyreke Lewis and Jaheem James assisted scoring 20 and 13 points respectively.

Franklyn “Spiderman” Corbett chipped in sinking 10 for Cleaners while Galley Bay’s Nicholas Bradshaw had 16 points.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as Anjo Wholesale will play Burton’s Laundry, Galley Bay will battle Fitzroy’s Rewinding at 7:30 and at 8:30, APUA Head Office will face Blue Waters.