Digicel and gov’t settle spectrum-sharing dispute

By Latrishka Thomas

The lawsuit brought against the Government of Antigua and Barbuda by Digicel has officially been squashed as per a court hearing conducted on Monday where legal counsel on behalf of both parties declared their mutual agreement to have the 850 MHZ spectrum shared with the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) INET.

“The hearing took place yesterday [Monday] and the court accepted the position of Digicel and the government, so the matter is no longer before the court; it’s just awaiting the signing of the consent order that was presented by both parties,” Minister of Information Melford Nicholas said.

The matter should have been ratified with signatures from both parties in the form of a consent order, yesterday. However, OBSERVER media was unable to confirm whether or not that had already been done by press time.

Read more in today’s newspaper