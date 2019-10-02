Desi Boys get largest tape ball victory

By Neto Baptiste

Desi Boys recorded the widest margin of victory in the LL Supply Ltd Island Boys Sports Club (IBSC) Tape Ball T20 Classic on Sunday, beating Aunty Sue’s Kitchen Herberts by eight wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Herberts could only get to 47 before they were all out in 10.5 overs. Thagpaul Gainchand was the only scorer of note with 16 runs.

Abishek Goud was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets for three runs in 1.5 overs. There was assistance from Bramha Kumar and Nagaraj Mysore with three and two wickets each.

Desi Boys, in reply, easily got to 51 for the loss of two in just seven overs. Mysore was best with the bat with 28 runs as Desi Boys claimed another victory in the league.

Meanwhile, in a close contest, Pelican Safari VIP Squad defeated Buckleys 3Js by nine runs.

VIP, batting first, got to 120 all out in 18.2 overs with Edwin Jackson smashing 63 and Hilroy Andrew adding 18 to the total. Zavear Otto had a great spell with the ball, taking four wickets for 24 runs in four overs. Alva Joseph, Rodney Williams and Almond Peters all had two wickets bowling for Buckleys 3Js.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Buckleys 3Js fell just short at 111 all out from 16.5 overs. Steve Martin was the only scorer of note with 38 runs. Shaquan Reifer had a good spell bowling for VIP Squad, knocking over five wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

In another close contest, Brysons Shipping Insurance Bullets edged AUA Cool & Smooth PMS by just two wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, PMS raised 133 for seven from 20 overs. Julian Charles and Clarence Francis had top scores of 37 and 36, respectively. Bowling for the victors, Owen Graham, Richie Thomas and Ishmeal Peters each picked up two wickets.

In their chase, Bullets reached 137 for eight in 19.1 overs. Thomas and Peters returned with the bat to score 35 and 20 runs, respectively.

In other matches played on Sunday, Flyers defeated Plumbing Electrical Ltd Island Boys by five wickets and Dredgers beat Sousay Doux by 16 runs.