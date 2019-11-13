Defending playoff champs off to winning start as five others advance in business basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions, Transport Board, was amongst six teams advancing to the next stage of the Cool & Smooth Business League Basketball Competition following the opening round of its playoff competition on Monday night.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, Transport Board easily defeated Blue Waters, 72-68, with Kareem Edwards, who had 29 points, leading the charge for the victors. Shawn Williams and Bryan Matthew picked up 14 and 12 points, also in a winning cause.

Ishan Peets with 19 points, Kareem Jacobs with 16 points, Raji Thomas with 14 and Tristan Jacobs with 13, all made efforts for Blue Waters.

There was victory as well for Anjo Wholesale as they blew past APUA Water by a 73-61 margin. Sharife Sergeant had hot hands for the victors, sinking 23 points, while DeCosta Walbrook added 16 to the total. Michael Jeffers and Olivee Morris netted 21 and 19 points, respectively, for Water.

Also at YMCA, Kennedy’s enjoyed a relatively comfortable 74-42 triumph over Flow as they also moved into the next round of the playoff. Adriel Ramirez and Marlon Davis led the charge with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Shane Riviere was the only scorer of note for Flow with 12 points.

Meanwhile, at the JSC basketball complex, APUA Head Office secured their place in the next round of the competition with an 87-54 mauling of Digicel.

Head Office was led by Delornje Jules with 24 points, Cohen DeSuza with 20 points and Kedar Clarke with 14 points. Tevin Bowers and Jamar Bird put up a resistance for Digicel with 16 and 15 points each.

Pointe FM also found themselves in the winners’ circle with a 91-59 triumph over Eye Mobile. Victor Osborne was the top scorer with 18 points, while Felix Hamilton, Kenya Achom and Kwame Brathwaite all sank 17 points all for the victors.

Darryl Goodwin led Eye Mobile’s losing fight with 19 points, and T’shawn Lewis added 17 points to the effort. In the other contest at JSC, Sandals beat Burton’s Laundry, 61-46. Keroi Lee led the charge for the victors with 25 points, while Damion Floyd was on target for Burton’s Laundry with 14 points.