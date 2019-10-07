Defending champions remain perfect

By Carlena Knight

Jumby Bay, the defending champions in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business League, pushed their record to 2-0 over the weekend at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility.

The resort’s team defeated 77 Bus Service in straight sets on Saturday night, winning 26-24, 25-17.

This is the first loss for 77 Bus Service who previously won their match against Scotiabank.

In the other match played that night, APUA did away with Inland Revenue Department (IRD), beating them in the straight sets, 25-14, 25-21.

APUA also remain undefeated with a 2-0 record.

Meanwhile, at the same venue on Thursday, IRD recorded their first win, edging out newbies Zammine Shipping, 2-1, in sets, winning 25-9, 17-25,15-12.

Police were also victorious, trouncing MEDSO in straight sets, 25-11, 25-21.

A day prior, Nyce Media and ECAB recorded wins.

Media defeated Scotiabank in straight sets, 25-16, 25-11, while ECAB edged out Sandals, 2-1, in sets with a score line of 25-16, 21-25, 15-11.

Games will continue on Wednesday starting at 6:30 pm as Sandals will face MEDSO while, at 7:30 pm, Scotiabank will battle Police.