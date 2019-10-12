Defending champions push to 7-0

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) remain the only undefeated team in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League.

Transport Board who are also the defending champions in both the league and playoffs, defeated Sandals, 75-66, in the second match of the triple-header evening at the JSC Sports Complex.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew turned back the hands of time on Thursday night to lead his team to a perfect 7-0 record with a game high 26 points.

He was assisted by Kareem “Macky” Edwards who had 19 points and Marlon “Buju” Charles and Ndegwa Malone who both netted 12.

Sandals’ Keroi “Dragon” Lee had 25 points, while Devorn Benjamin and Kebo Orford sank 14.

Anjo Wholesale handed former champions, Kennedy’s their second loss of the season edging them out by one point, 67-66.

The nail-biter feature encounter saw Steven Matthew lead the victors with 21 points, while teammates Decosta Walbrook and Humroy Wright chipped in, scoring 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Warren Bogle was the leading scorer for Kennedy’s with 18 points.

Former national players, Xavier “Xman” Meade and Morlon “Little” Davis contributed banking 12 and 10 points in a losing effort.

Games will continue on Saturday night at the JSC Sports Complex, starting at 6:30, as Galley Bay will play Eye Mobile Vision Care while, at 7:30, Burton’s Laundry will face Digicel.

In the feature encounter at 8:30, Cleaners will battle Sandals.