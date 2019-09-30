Defending champions begin campaign on winning note

By Carlena Knight

The defending champions in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business League, Jumby Bay, got off to a great start in their quest for back-to-back titles over the weekend.

In the feature encounter of the double header evening at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility on Saturday, the champions did away with newbies Zammine Shipping in straight sets, winning 25-19, 25-14.

This is the second loss for the newbies who went under to APUA in their opening match last week.

However, the lawmen did not have a great start to their opening campaign as they went under to ECAB, 2-1, in sets.

ECAB, after winning the first set, 25-18, faltered in the second to give Police some much needed hope as they stole the second 22-25.

With the third and final set underway, both teams were evenly matched but it would be the banking team who would reign supreme by putting the cuffs on the lawmen for a 15-13 victory.

Games will continue on Wednesday starting at 6:30 pm as Sandals will play ECAB while, at 7:30 pm, Scotiabank will battle Nyce Media.